Prudent use of travel funds stressed

Government officials must show a sense of delicadeza and never waste public funds especially in foreign travels or else risk getting fired, President Duterte warned recently.



The President said he previously dismissed officials engaged in excessive trips abroad and would not hesitate to dismiss others who abuse taxpayers’ money.

“Even those innocent travels, travels, if you have exceeded something like 20 travels a year, I will ask you to resign,” Duterte said before an assembly of newly elected barangay captains in Laguna last Thursday.

“There are so many things that out of delicadeza we should have…even the smallest…Respeto sa tao na huwag naman gastusin na ‘yung pera left and right na ganun na lang,” he added.

Duterte argued that he does not tolerate abuses in power, including misuse of public funds for excessive foreign travels. “I hate all of these things because I do not do it,” he said, citing his aversion to long-term flights abroad.

Duterte vowed anew that his anti-corruption drive would continue under his watch. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

