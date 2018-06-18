Solve ‘tanim bala’ case in 24 hours – Duterte

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By ARGYLL CYRUS GEDUCOS

President Duterte gave officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) 24 hours to investigate the recent “tanim-bala” or bullet-planting incident at the airport, his most trusted aide said.



Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go made the announcement to reporters in Davao City following the viral Facebook post of Kristine Moran chronicling the incident.

Go said that the government has directed the Department of Transportation (DoTr), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), and Office for Transportation Security to investigate the incident.

“Inaalam ngayon ng authorities kung saan nanggaling ‘yon, kung ano ang puno’t dulo. Kung talaga bang hinulog para mangikil. So pakinggan din natin, antayin natin ang imbestigasyon,” he said.

“In 24 hours, i-submit nila ang report sa amin,” he added, pointing out that the countdown started on Saturday 5 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Go said that they are expecting the concerned government agencies to comply with the given deadline.

“We are expecting them to comply or face the consequences,” he said.

The Palace official also reiterated the resolve of the Duterte administration to not let such incident pass.

“We reiterate – the Duterte Administration will never tolerate this,” Go said.

“Sinabi na ng Pangulong Duterte noon, na ‘pag nangyari pa ito, ipapakain niya ‘yung bala sa taong gumawa,” he added.

Moran, who claims to be a government official, said in her Facebook post that the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on June 15 at the NAIA Terminal 3 Gate 2. She was going to Zamboanga with her child who had just been discharged from the hospital, and her mother who is a senior citizen.

She said that after passing the X-ray machine, she was held by the officer and told her that her bag will be opened for inspection.

She obliged, thinking that what they saw was her “black box” or the small equipment used by physical therapists for treating their patients.

She added that the officers opened the bag but found nothing. Later on, a 9-mm bullet was found in the front pocket of her baggage.

Moran said she lashed out at the airport employees and told them that their “show” seem to not have met its conclusion yet.

Numerous tanim-bala incidents were reported during the time of former President Benigno Aquino III. Upon assuming the presidency, Duterte threatened airport workers to stop their scheme or they will feed them the bullets.

Related

comments