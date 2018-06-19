Albayalde defends dispersal

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Martin Sadiongdong

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde yesterday defended the cops involved in last week’s violent dispersal of workers of condiment giant NutriAsia Inc. who went on a strike in Bulacan province.



Albayalde, in a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City, said police or civil disturbance management (CDM) contingents who usually respond to protests “unintentionally” hurt rallyists as a form of defense mechanism.

“Hindi pwedeng ang pulis natin ang manguna na manakit. Most of the time during rallies, kapag nanakit ‘yung mga raliyista, the police will just defend themselves. In the process, kung minsan while defending yourself ay nakakasakit rin ng tao dahil nga sinasaktan nila kami,” he said.

Albayalde said the cops responded in the area to ensure that the protest will be peaceful but when the rallyists engaged them, they had no option but to retaliate.

It can be recalled that about 300 workers of NutriAsia went on a strike and formed a picket line outside their factory in Barangay Lambakin, Marilao, Bulacan since June 2.

Related

comments