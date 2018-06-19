Maine, better as host

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.”

– Dalai Lama XIV

•

PEOPLE PERSON: Three years into the entertainment industry, breakout star Maine Mendoza says she wants to get her hands wet in the lives of ordinary people.



Reason why she welcomes the chance to co-host “Sugod Bahay” segment of “Juan for All, All for Juan” on “Eat Bulaga” (GMA).

From Mondays to Saturdays, Maine, together with Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, and Paolo Ballesteros (JoWaPao), steps out to different barangays to deliver gifts and cash prizes to lucky dabarkads.

They’ve been out in the sun, have crossed rivers, traveled to remote places, just to provide “isang libo’t isang tuwa” to the show’s loyal following.

The 23-year-old says that being out every day and meeting new faces from different walks of life are all new to her.

“To be honest, I’m not used to this new environment but I love connecting with people. I want to know their stories, what they’re going through.”

Co-host Jose Manalo says: “You wouldn’t feel that she grew up from a different background. She is grounded, has empathy for others and is always willing to lend a helping hand.”

•

LIFE LESSONS: A recent episode so affected Maine that she cried on cam.

There was this guy who was neglected by his family and was in the worst living situation.

Maine couldn’t believe that someone could do that.

Such immersions into the real world make her re-evaluate what’s important in life.

“One realizes the value of hard work, being grateful always.’’

•

BETTER AS HOST: Maine has evolved from the timid “Kalyeserye” character “Yaya Dub,” to a spontaneous and engaging host in longest running noontime variety show “Eat Bulaga.”

In her three years in the industry, and after trying her hand in acting, Maine admits that hosting comes more naturally to her.

She’s not shy to claim that she’s much better in it than she is in acting.

Maine said hosting “Sugod Bahay” has given her a newfound passion for hosting.

“I see myself engaging in this profession for a long time,’’ she says.

Aside from meeting new people, she’s also able to make them happy.

Related

comments