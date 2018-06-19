Rice prices to go down as imports arrive

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

The government sees lower rice prices following the arrival of additional commodity in the country imported by the National Food Authority from Thailand and Vietnam.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the cheaper government-subsidized rice imports would be sold in the market at P27 and P32 a kilo.

“Nagkaroon ng kumpirmasyon na nakapasok na sa merkado ang mas murang NFA rice. Nasa merkado na ang kinalap ng ating NFA na bigas, 250,000 metric tons galing sa Vietnam at Thailand,” Roque said. “So ngayong mas marami na NFA rice, inaasahan namin lalo pang bababa ang presyo ng bigas.”

Citing information from the Department of Agriculture, Roque later clarified that commercial rice is now sold between P36 to P38 as a result of the arrival of the 250,000 metric tons of NFA rice from Subic.

“However, the rice in Subic has yet to be unloaded because of last week’s incessant rains. Once unloaded, it will be sold at NFA price of P27 to P32,” he added.

President Duterte had earlier ordered the NFA to proceed with the rice importation following a shortage in the government rice inventory. The low NFA buffer stock has reportedly led to the sudden increase on the prices of commercial rice in the market.

To boost the country’s rice supply, Roque maintained that the government wants to prioritize the purchase of local grains from Filipino farmers over rice importation.

