Volcanoes ready versus Singaporeans

By Jerome Lagunzad

A mix of old guards and fresh faces will be at the forefront for the Philippine Volcanoes who will play host to Singapore for the 2018 Asia Rugby Division 1 Championship starting this weekend at the Southern Plains, Calamba in Laguna.



Experienced campaigners, led by skipper Steve Pagtalunan Howorth, Ashley Matias Heward and Justin Villazor Coveney, are back for another tour of duty with the Volcanoes who are determined to go all the way after finishing third overall last year.

Robert Fogerty, Sam Callaghan and Kevin Broussard are among those newbies who are being eyed to suit up for the PH side, which will initially take on Singapore on Saturday before a return match on Tuesday.

“A new look roster this year, some exciting new faces have been included in the program,” said Volcanoes general manager Jake Letts, who have enlisted Stu Woodhouse, Greg Mumm and former Volcano veteran Austin Dacanay as the Volcanoes’ coaching staff.

“They will have the opportunity for selection in the nation’s Top 15s program. These players all have their Filipino roots connecting them to the motherland, I am sure their families here in the Philippines cannot wait to see them represent the nation proudly.”

