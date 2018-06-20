4 drug peddlers yield P2-M shabu

By Alexandria San Juan

More than P2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized from four alleged drug peddlers, including two minors, during an entrapment operation in Quezon City Monday night.



National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, identified the arrested suspects as Jayson Lagumbay, his driver Jorge Golfo; and minors “Jay-ar” and “Jess” who were both used as drug couriers.

According to Eleazar, who went to the scene Monday night, Lagumbay was a known drug supplier of shabu of big-time pushers in Metro Manila.

It appears that the group was placed under surveillance before joint operatives of NCRPO Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, QCPD-Anonas Police Station (PS-9) Drug Enforcement Unit, and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency conducted a buy-bust operation against them around 7:45 p.m. on the corner of Katipunan Avenue and Pansol Avenue.

A police poseur-buyer purchased more than P600,000 worth of shabu from the suspects who were onboard a car.

Upon consuming the deal, responding officers immediately arrested the four men.

Confiscated from the suspects were three plastic sachets of shabu weighing at least 300 grams with an estimated street value of P2,040,000.

Also seized from them two .45-caliber pistols and a .32-caliber pistol.

Report showed that Lagumbay was previously arrested in Mandaluyong City in 2016 also for drug-related charges.

It was also found out that Lagumbay’s driver, Golfo, is already facing two counts of homicide and multiple frustrated homicide charges after he was tagged as one of the suspects in a shooting incident in Mandaluyong City in December involving some policemen.

Police are also trying to find out if the suspects were also involved in robbery-holdup activities in the area.

