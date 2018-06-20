Avena, Hernandez lead PH Seniors title chase

Abe Avena shoots for a second seniors crown in three years while Dave Hernandez hopes to achieve what he had failed to do the last time out as they banner the cast in the Philippine Senior and Mid-Amateur Open Championships beginning today at the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.



Avena dominated the field in 2016 but struggled to finish fifth in last year’s edition of the annual tournament won by absentee Abe Rosal over Hernandez. Joining the title hunt in the centerpiece event for 55-years-old-and-above players are Gerry Elazeguie, Mari Hechanova, Ernesto Lim, Tomas Manotoc, Raul Montealto, Tony Olives, Renato Unson, Zaldy Villa, Rolly Viray and Damasus Wong.

Action is also expected to be fierce in the other featured categories of the event, the first tournament of the new NGAP board, led by president Martin Lorenzo, including the Mid Am Open with Forest Hill’s Judeson Eustaquio, actor Derek Ramsey, Brixton Ax, Jerome Hernandez, Mike Igarashi, Jeck Mendoza and Gerald Katigbak heading the cast in the premier event for players 25-years-old as of June.

Also on tap in the three-day tournament, sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour, are Mid Am Division I (25-54, handicap of 8.0-15.0) and Mid Am Division II (25-54, handicap of 15.1-24.0), the Senior Division I (55-59), Seniors Division II (60-65) and Super Senior (66-and-above).

