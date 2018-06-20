Backhoe falls into deep water; operator drowns

By Mar T. Supnad

CAMP PRES QUIRINO, Ilocos Sur – A backhoe operator drowned Monday after the heavy equipment he was driving fell into a deep water in Buaya River, Barangay San Tiburcio, Salcedo town.



Police report identified the victim as Roel Urbano, 52 backhoe operator and a resident of Barangay Bagani Tocgo, Candon City.

Initial investigation by the police disclosed that the backhoe of FNDCC construction driven/operated by the victim flipped while crossing along the Buaya river due to a deep excavation in the river bed.

The victim was trapped inside the backhoe. Responding disaster officials of Sta. Lucia were initially able to rescue and rush the victim to Salcedo District Hospital in Barangay Pob Norte, Salcedo but was eventually declared dead by attending physician Dr. Joan Gacusana. It was not known who ordered the deep excavation along the river.

