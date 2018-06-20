BanKo eyes F4 playoff

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

1 p.m. – Air Force vs IEM (men’s)

4 p.m. – BaliPure-Pocari-Air Force (women’s)

6:30 p.m. – Iriga-Navy vs BanKo-Perlas (women’s)

BanKo-Perlas tries to gain a semis playoff today when it clashes with Iriga-Navy in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



Game time is at 6:30 p.m. with the Perlas Spikers seeking their third straight win in as many appearances in the round-robin quarters phase where the top two finishers advance to the semis.

Also out to bolster their semis bids are BaliPure-National University and Pocari Sweat-Air Force who will duel at 4 p.m. with the Water Defenders and the Lady Jet Spikers out to improve their 1-1 and 2-1 win-loss records, respectively.

But focus will be on the BanKo-Perlas, which remained flawless in the round after straight-set victories over Tacloban and Pocari.

There is no time to relax, however, as far as the Perlas Spikers are concerned as the race for the last two semis berths is getting hotter and tighter.

PetroGazz and Pocari are not far behind with 2-1 records, BaliPure and Iriga-Navy carry 1-1 and 1-2 marks. Tacloban is at the bottom with a 0-3 slate.

BanKo-Perlas will again lean on Lakia Bright and Jutarat Montripila after the duo combined for 35 points the last time.

Also expected to deliver for BanKo-Perlas are Amy Ahomiro and Jem Ferrer.

Macy Ubben and Lauren Whyte, on the other hand, will once again spearhead Iriga-Navy after erupting for 25 points each the last time.

