Ceres-Negros pips Cebu XI

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
By Jonas Terrado
Defending champion Ceres-Negros survived the late onslaught of struggling archrival Global-Cebu, 4-3, at the Rizal Memorial Stadium over the weekend to tighten its grip on the top spot in the Philippines Football League.
Stephan Schrock and Mike Ott each scored twice but Ceres almost blew a 3-0 lead when Global fought back behind two goals from Darryl Roberts and one from Paolo Salenga.
But Ceres was able to weather the storm to hike its lead to 32 points, nine off second-running Kaya-Iloilo.
Global, which earlier in the week suffered a 2-1 loss to Stallion-Laguna, remained at the bottom of the six-team table with four points.