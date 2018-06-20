Ex-MILF rebel falls in drug sting

By Alexandria San Juan

An alleged former member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was arrested along with his uncle in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the confiscation of P125,000 worth of illegal drugs in Quezon City Monday night.



Superintendent Joel Villanueva, chief of Quezon City Police District Batasan Police Station (PS-6), identified the former rebel group member as Kasle Manap, known as Castro, 28; and his uncle Ebrahim Usman, 37, known as Ebs, who were both natives of Cotabato City, and now residing at an unnumbered house on Luzon Avenue in Barangay Old Balara, Quezon City.

Villanueva said that the two suspects were newly identified drug personalities responsible in the proliferation of shabu in Barangays Culiat, Holy Spirit, and Old Balara, according to QCPD Batasan Police Station (PS-6) report.

