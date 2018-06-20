House shelves impeach proceedings

The impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives has been rendered moot and academic by the Supreme Court’s decision to junk the motion for reconsideration on its earlier ruling to remove former Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.



The SC decision upholding a quo warranto petition that questioned Sereno’s qualifications as top magistrate in the country also served notice to both the Judicial and Bar Council and the president to be stricter and rigorous in choosing appointees to judicial posts.

“The Supreme Court ruling has also rendered moot and academic the impeachment proceedings against Sereno at the House of Representatives,” Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said yesterday.

He added: “As a consequence, we would now have to consign such proceedings to our archives.”

Sereno is facing impeachment filed by lawyer Larry Gadon. The Committee on Justice has asked the plenary to elevate the case to the Senate impeachment court but voting on the recommendation has been put off until the resumption of regular sessions next month.

Alvarez said the decision of the High Court, being the “final arbiter of legal and constitutional questions” should be respected “no matter what our persuasions are.”

Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali, chairman of the House Committee on Justice, said he had expected the decision which rejected Sereno’s motion for reconsideration to an earlier ruling that ousted her for failing to submit her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth while applying for the top SC post in 2012.

