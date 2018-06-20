Motorbike thief dead in shootout

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kate Javier

A suspected motorcycle thief was killed after he allegedly engaged policemen in a shootout in a cemetery in North Caloocan early Monday morning.



Police described the unidentified slain suspect as around 25-30 years old, 5’4 in height, with tribal tattoo on his feet, and was wearing blue sweatshirt, red-blue short pants and bonnet.

The suspect was killed by members of the Police Community Precinct 3 after he allegedly resisted around 1:30 a.m. in Tala Cemetery.

Prior to the incident, a 37-year-old loan manager sought help from the cops after three armed men onboard two motorcycles blocked her way and took her motorcycle at gunpoint. A pursuit operation was launched and while passing Phase 10 in Barangay Bagong Silang, the cops spotted the suspects on board three motorcycles.

The team tried to flag down the three men, but the suspects drew their guns and fired shots at the police.

The team retaliated, hitting the slain suspect. His two cohorts managed to escape. Police said they recovered a .38-caliber gun and four heat-sealed plastic sachets of suspected shabu.

Related

comments