MPBL goes to N. Luzon

Games Today

(Angeles University Foundation Gym)

7 p.m. – Parañaque vs Valenzuela

9 p.m. – Pampanga vs San Juan

The Northern Luzon journey of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League starts today with yet another twin bill.

Pampanga will play host to San Juan at 9 p.m. with the Lanterns, owned by AG and Brenz Gonzales, sons of Congressman Dong Gonzales, taking on powerhouse Knights team headed by notable ex-pros like Mac Cardona and John Wilson and a solid support cast.



Parañaque and Valenzuela square off in the curtain-raiser at 7 p.m.

Cardona, a former PBA champion who also led the PBA in scoring at the peak of his pro career, will bring his wealth of experience on the Knights team that is making a return in the regional basketball team since 2002.

The Knights had won a championship in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association and they’re hoping for a return to glory in the league put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with PBA legend Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

Aside from Cardona, the other notable PBA player in the fold is Larry Rodriguez.

