Pontejos lifts Army past UE

Games Saturday

(Buddhacare gym, Q.C.)

9:30 a.m. – Air Force vs PH U-18

11:15 a.m. – UE vs Ateneo

1p.m. – UP vs Army

2:45 p.m. – Adamson vs NU

Jhanine Pontejos flashed the brilliance that won for herself the Shoot-Out contest in the recent 2018 FIBA 3×3 World Cup by leading Army to a convincing win over last year’s runner-up University of the East, 63-48, in the PCABL 7th Dickies Women’s Basketball Tournament held over the weekend at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.



The many-time Philippine team member buried four triples to finish with 22 points in just 23 minutes of play for the Lady Troopers who evened their record at 1-1.

The former Centro Escolar University standout also posted four steals, three assists and three boards in her first game for the Lady Troopers.

She was ably supported by Chi Roque who added 16 points.

In other games, Adamson chalked up its second straight win by downing Ateneo, 69-59, while Philippine Under-18 debuted in style by clobbering University of the Philippines, 84-57, in the event also supported by EuroMed, Multimotors Auto Parts, CW Home Depot, Choi Garden Restaurant and Blackwater.

Nathalia Prado starred again for the Lady Falcons with another double-double performance of 28 points and 11 boards.

She also had five steals that more than made up for her five turnovers.

