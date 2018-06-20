Rains in E. Visayas

By Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz

The advanced clouds of a new low pressure area (LPA) is seen to bring rains that could trigger floods over low-lying areas in Eastern Visayas.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) estimated the location of the LPA at 655 kilometers (km) east-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar around Tuesday morning.

Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte may experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

PAGASA warned residents in these areas, especially in low-lying areas, to be on alert for possible flash flood.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes and Babuyan group of islands.

Monsoon rains may also trigger flash flood over low-lying areas, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

