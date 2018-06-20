Sex during pregnancy

By Rica Cruz

Magandang araw Ms. Rica,

My wife is pregnant. Unang baby po namin so we are trying to take as much precaution as possible. Pero we have a high sexual urge so parang mahirap atang mag-adjust na biglang no sex at all na. Pwede pa po ba kaming mag-sex kahit buntis siya?



Daddy di do du

Hello Daddy di do du,

Congratulations! Very exciting and challenging ang pagi-introduce ng baby sa mundo. Happy Fathers Day sa iyo!

Maganda ang ginagawa ninyong pag-aralan ang mga precautions sa inyong pagbubuntis. Maganda din kung nandoon pa rin ang inyong healthy sexual appetite and desire for each other. Keep it up!

Go lang ng go, kuya! Well, unless mayroong complications ang pagbubuntis ni misis. Safe naman ‘yan dahilang fetus ay protected by a cushioning sac ng amniotic fluid.

Isipin mo na lang na ‘yung baby ay ‘yung pula ng itlog tapos may egg white na nag-proprotect sa inyong supling. So kung ang concern mo ay baka ginugulo mo si baby sa loob, hindi mangyayari ‘yun.

During pregnancy, kailangan nyo rin mag-adjust sa inyong sexual positions. Pwede kasing kung ano ‘yung effective dati will not be as pleasurable.

So kailangan din maging attentive ni misis sa kung anong sinasabi ng kanyang katawan. Lalo na if there is any pain or bleeding. Be sure na ang inyong doktor ay just one call away.

Pero dahil buntis si misis, kailangan mo rin iprepare ang sarili mo kasi magiging moody ‘yan dahil sa mga hormonal changes sa katawan niya.

Magkakaroon ng difference sa sexual desire niya dahil na rin sa mga nafi-feel niya during this time. Nandyan ‘yung nahihilo, masama pakiramdam, or may energy gap. You may want to discuss with her other alternatives in achieving pleasure just in case not in a lovey dovey mood ang buntis mong asawa.

Kailangan maging extra considerate ka and respect her emotional and psychological boundaries in sex para din maging safe and comfortable kayo pareho during sex. Wala pa ring tatalo sa pag-uusap about what each person wants para you can reach some sort of agreement.

It is a very different time than nung bago kayo magbuntis. So things will be a little different sa inyong sex life.

Nevertheless, enjoy and always heed the advice of your doctor. #takeitfromthesexymind

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

(Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.)

