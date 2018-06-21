2 grandmas fall in drug sting

By Lyka Manalo

BATANGAS CITY – Two grandma sisters and a son-in-law were arrested in an anti-illegal drugs operation conducted on Rizal Avenue, here, confiscating several sachets of shabu worth more than P1.7 million, Tuesday night.



Batangas Police director Senior Supt. Edwin Quilates identified the arrested suspects as Circoncicion Andal alias Mamita, 59 and her sister Estelita Andal, 82, alias Nanay.

Also arrested was Estelita’s son-in-law, Danilo Ramos alias Kalbo, 32 years old. Quilates said a buy-bust operation was conducted at around 11 p.m. by the operatives of Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) Drugs Enforcement Unit (DEU) and Batangas City Police DEU on Rizal Avenue, Barangay 3 this city.

Police was able to confiscate from the suspects 58 sachets with suspected shabu weighing more or less 250 grams with estimated value of P1,170,000. They also recovered P15,000 that was used as marked money.

Quilates said the suspects have been operating for several years distributing illegal drugs in the city but police have yet to determine the source of shabu.

The three suspects were detained at the custodial facility of the Batangas Police Provincial Office (BPPO) facing charges in violations of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

