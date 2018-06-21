7-foot-1 Sotto goes for ‘audition’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

As the next big thing in the Asian level, towering Batang Gilas center Kai Zachary Sotto is well aware that he will carry a big target on his back as he introduces himself to the world via the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Argentina later this month.



Now standing seven feet and an inch tall at a young age of 16, Sotto could easily get the attention of their rivals following his dominant performance in the FIBA Asia Under-16 Championships in Foshan, China last April when he averaged 16.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.2 assists to become the tourney’s Best Center.

This time, Sotto could be in for his toughest challenge yet as he tries to assert his dominance in the June 30-July 8 tourney in Rosario and Sante Fe, Argentina where the Nationals are pooled in a stacked Group D composed of reigning European U-16 champion France, world power Croatia and the host country.

But the Ateneo Blue Eaglet star is unfazed.

“Just like what my Dad (Ervin Sotto) has been telling me, I need to get myself better and stronger because our rivals will prepare more on me after what they have seen in the FIBA Asia,” he said.

“But I am more confident now than ever because I know my teammates will have my back. They will be there to back me up and I will do the same to them. We just need to learn trusting each other more as the tournament nears.”

Aside from his immediate goal of helping Batang Gilas better its 15th place showing back in the 2014 edition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sotto could use his upcoming stint as a virtual audition for several international scouts who will troop to game venues for potential NBA-caliber prospects.

However, Sotto doesn’t want to sound—and look—selfish. “Since I started playing basketball, my mindset has always been to play to the best of my ability,” he said.

Related

comments