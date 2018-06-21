Air Force wins

By Kristel Satumbaga

Air Force kept its poise in the face of Instituto Estetico Manila’s repeated rallies and pulled off a 25-19, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22 win in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



Eager to advance to the next phase, the Jet Spikers fell into a maze of errors in the third as the Phoenix Volley Masters penetrated their weak defense with quick attacks.

But Air Force refused to waver, banking on the solid plays of Fauzi Ismail late in the match for the team’s second straight win in as many appearances in the round-robin quarterfinals.

Tied at 22-all, Ismail scored a crosscourt spike and an ace before an attack error from IEM sealed its fate.

