American in child porn case arrested

By Mike U. Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced on Wednesday the arrest of an American on child pornography charges in Buenavista town, Agusan del Norte province.



The NBI identified the suspect as Elgin Fedric Anderson, 72, of Washington DC, who was collared during a surprise raid on an apartment on Rizal Street, Lawang, Barangay 2 in Buenavista town, Agusan del Norte province.

The arrest of the suspect was implemented by virtue of a search warrant issued by the 2nd branch of the Regional Trial Court at the Hall of Justice, Barangay Libertad, Butuan City.

Operatives of the NBI seized from the alleged possession of the suspect a desktop computer, android tablets, digital storage devices, and a sex toy.

NBI agents caught the suspect while he was allegedly using his personal computer that was found to contain alleged child pornography material.

The suspect was placed under surveillance for about a month before his arrest on Saturday night because of information that female children were frequently being brought to his apartment, NBI Region 13 said.

