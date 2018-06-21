Arjo takes a break

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “Forgiveness makes you feel better. As soon as you forgive, you’re free.” – Karen Kingsbury



TAKING IT EASY: “‘I need a break, don’t I,” Arjo Atayde told us.

A break from your mother, we teased him. Arjo broke into a laugh.

Mother and son are each other’s greatest fans. They also criticize each other a lot.

Arjo explained that he spent two years working on “Ang Probinsyano.” The stint was quickly followed by another pivotal role in “Hanggang Saan,” where he played opposite his mother, Sylvia Sanchez.

Only a few actors, especially those who are relatively new in the business, can easily say they’ll take a break after wrapping up a series.

Arjo Atayde, bless him, has claimed that “free time’’ for himself.

He’s in the cast of two films currently being shot. He declined to give details on the two projects, however. Arjo’s next series is “The General’s Daughter,” starring Angel Locsin.

ORIGIN SERIES: Arjo has been tapped as endorser of Beautéderm’s new perfume line for men called The Origin Series.

The men’s perfume collection is composed of three scents: Alpha, Dawn, and Radix.

The fast-rising actor known for his versatility in lead or villain roles says he’s a natural scent person. “I even use some even before sleeping.”

SMALL FAMILY BUSINESS: Beautéderm is a local brand based in Angeles, Pampanga, founded by Rhea Anicoche-Tan in 2009.

It started as a small family business that sold whitening soap and lotion. Rhea, a former radio disc jockey, says the company now produces over 60 products, including facial wash and massage oils.

