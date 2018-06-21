Boracay to reopen as scheduled

BORACAY ISLAND, Aklan (PNA) – Businesses in this resort island may already accept bookings for Oct. 27 onwards, said Roy Cimatu, environment secretary and head of the inter-agency task force for Boracay’s rehabilitation.



Boracay’s closure will not be extended beyond Oct. 26, Cimatu said during a press conference after the task force meeting held in Boracay Tuesday afternoon. Tourism activities on the island ceased since April 26 to give way for its cleanup and rehabilitation.

However, Cimatu said that only establishments that are compliant with government and environmental regulations shall be allowed to operate.

“Those establishments that are not compliant and still face cases – that is a big ‘no’ for them,” he said.

Of the 2,269 establishments on the island, only 95 are compliant, said Department of the Interior and Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año.

“Marami silang aayusin bago sila makapag-continue ng business nila,” said Año.

With six days before the second month of the closure, Cimatu likewise said that more than 50 percent of the rehabilitation work is already done.

“We have already identified everything. Implementation na lang ito. It is only a matter of time,” said Cimatu.

