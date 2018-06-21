Go for Gold shoots for 4th D-L win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – Batangas vs

Che’Lu Bar and Grill

3 p.m. – Go for Gold vs Marinerong Pilipino

Go for Gold puts its pristine record on the line when the pacesetting Scratchers take on the loaded Marinerong Pilipino Skippers today in the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



Tip off is at 3 p.m., with Go for Gold out to stretch its winning streak to four matches and sustain its hold of the solo lead against a Marinerong Pilipino side determined to pick up from where it left off the last time out.

The Scratchers will come in with fresher legs following a one-week break but momentum could be on the side of the Skippers who are riding the crest of a 106-64 beating of the Batangas Generals last Monday in what could be considered as the most impressive victory so far in the season-ending conference.

Marinerong Pilipino will have to deal with some familiar faces on the side of Go for Gold like former Skippers Gab Banal and Vince Tolentino, who have been playing true to their potential in the course of the Scratchers’ impressive start.

Clashing in the opener at 1 p.m. are Aspirants Cup finalist Che’Lu Bar and Grill and Batangas, with the Revellers eyeing their third straight victory and the Generals out to get back on track.

