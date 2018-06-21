Maine explains behavior towards grieving mom

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Neil Ramos

Only days after she was touted a “real people person” with her supposed immersion in the Sugod Bahay portion of “Eat Bulaga’s” Juan For All, All For Juan segment purportedly making her more sensitive to other people’s plight, popular TV host-actress Maine Mendoza was forced to explain herself to fans via social media after having been castigated by some for openly mocking a bereaved mother.



In the episode that aired Monday, Mendoza was seen with co-hosts Paolo Ballesteros and Jose Manalo picking a Leny Feliciano of Brgy. Sucol, Calumpit, Bulacan as their Sugod Bahay winner.

Manalo started the banter saying, “Leny, umiiyak ka kaagad, e. Natutuwa ka kaya ka umiiyak?”

Feliciano replied, “Opo. Sobra pong tuwa dahil mapapalibing ko na ang anak ko. Makakabayad pa po sa funeraria.”

It was then that Mendoza started mumbling and mimicking Feliciano.

This didn’t sit well with several viewers who went on to Tweet their disappointment.

One said, “I find this part so insensitive knowing that the Sugod Bahay winner’s son/daughter (not sure) just recently died and they still continue this sick joke of replicating her emotions on what she felt during that moment.

You guys are so inconsiderate.”

Another netizen questioned Mendoza directly, saying “Bakit ganon idol? Ginawa mong biro ‘yung pinagdadaanan in ate?”

Mendoza, however, was far from contrite, explaining simply she didn’t realize the mother was in mourning.

She said, “Nakikiramay po kami kay ate. Hindi po namin alam nung una na ganun pala ang pinagdadaanan niya bilang hindi po namin naintindihan ‘yung una niyang sinabi.”

It wasn’t enough for most.

Said one, “Anong hindi alam? Sinabi ni ate ‘yung tungkol sa anak nya na namatay habang umiiyak after that ginaya ni yaya dub yung pag-iyak ni ate. Malinaw ang pagkakasabi ni ate.”

Another added, “I find it bastos. Kahit pa hindi sensitive ‘yung sinabi ni ate habang umiiyak, mimic-king a person like that is bastos.”

Yet another said, “Asaan ang apology dito? I’ve re-read this tweet several times and it sounds like an excuse more than an apology. How hard is it to say ‘I apologize.’ or ‘I’m sorry.’ It’s for you to do better next time.”

Related

comments