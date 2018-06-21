Panelo: SC final ruling vs Sereno ends drama

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte’s top legal adviser has said that the Supreme Court’s decision upholding its ruling ousting Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes P.A. Sereno put an end to the drawn-out drama which she made.



Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said that the people should learn to accept the decision of the SC and that the institution is only doing its mandate.

“The recent decision by the Supreme Court dismissing the Motion for Reconsideration of Ma. Lourdes Sereno regarding her ouster as Chief Justice should serve as the final chapter in the drawn-out drama, a substantial part of which was of her own making,” he said.

“The Constitution gives express mandate to the Supreme Court to interpret the law. It has done so in this case. It behooves everybody to respect and bow to the majesty of the law. Dura lex sed lex (the law may be harsh, but it is the law),” he added.

Panelo also said that the SC decision also shows that public officials should be accountable despite their political views.

