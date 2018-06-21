Pocari scores

By Kristel Satumbaga

Pocari Sweat-Air Force turned to Madeline Palmer at crunch time as the Lady Jet Spikers survived the gritty BaliPure-National University Water Defenders, 29-27, 20-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-13, yesterday in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



Palmer sealed the win with a spike for the Lady Jet Spikers, who saved two match points in the crucial fourth set before maintaining their poise in the fifth frame.

The win boosted Pocari’s bid for one of the remaining two semifinal berths by improving to a 3-1 win-loss record. BaliPure fell to 1-2.

Palmer paced the Lady Jet Spikers with 21 points built on 17 kills, three blocks and once ace.

