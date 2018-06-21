President names new Comelec commissioner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte has appointed Commission on Elections Davao Assistant Regional Director Marlon Casquejo as new Comelec commissioner.



Duterte signed Casquejo’s appointment papers last June 18. He replaces Commissioner Christian Robert Lim who retired last February.

Casquejo, who has a seven-year term that expires on Feb. 2, 2025, is Duterte’s third appointee in the Comelec, behind Chairman Sheriff Abas and Commissioner Socorro Inting.

The Chief Executive promoted then-commissioner Abas last November to chairman after Chairman Andres Bautista resigned a month earlier due to corruption allegations.

Inting was an associate justice of the Court of Appeals before she was appointed to the Comelec last April.

The appointments of Abas and Inting have been approved by the Commission on Appointments.

Duterte has one more Comelec commissioner to appoint who will replace Commissioner Arthur Lim who also retired last February and complete the seven-man poll body.

Meanwhile, Duterte also appointed new associate justices at the Court of Appeals and the Sandiganbayan. They are Georgina Hidalgo at the Sandiganbayan and Emily Aliño-Geluz at the CA.

Related

comments