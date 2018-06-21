Workers’ Guild

By Ronald Constantino

MORE OF – The Kapisanan ng Artistang Pilipino sa Pelikula at Telebisyon (KAPPT) is really more of Workers’ Guild than Actors’ Guild. Look, the president, Imelda Papin, is “forced” to work for their welfare instead of advancing their art and craft.



You see, movies are down and many actors are unemployed. To date, hardworking Imelda succeeded in having many of them become members of the Social Security System and she’s working on their PhilHealth and Pag-IBIG (housing) benefits.

Unfortunately, Imelda can’t give them jobs. She isn’t movie or TV producer, after all. Truth is Imelda Papin’s more of singer than actor, but she accepted KAPPT presidency as more established actors seem not interested…or are not ready.

Big names don’t belong to KAPPT, the current officers and members being character actors and stuntmen.

•

MOWELFUND – Also working for their welfare is the cash-strapped Mowelfund, which is having difficulties giving medical, death, and other benefits. Included under the Mowelfund umbrella are small workers like legmen, production assistants, extras.

Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo and Manay Ichu Maceda are forever scrounging for funds, thankful that there are benefactors, among them Mother Lily Monteverde and Joseph Estrada and Susan Roces.

Mowelfund is also giving livelihood assistance to many unemployed movie folk. Mowelfund’s Film Institute has to give way to more pressing economic needs.

•

FILM ACADEMY – All guilds (actors, directors, writers, musicians, cinematographers, down the line) are under the Film Academy of the Philippines headed by Leo Martinez.

But FAP seems inactive (for lack of funds?). It isn’t even mounting awards rites when its Luna trophies are the equivalent of Hollywood’s Oscars. Supposed to be the most coveted and treasured, being the industry awards.

