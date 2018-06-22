348 families lose homes in Cavite fire

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Anthony Giron

BACOOR CITY, Cavite – Three-hundred forty-eight families lost their homes in a fire that hit Barangay Maliksi I-III here Wednesday.



The Bacoor fire and police departments said that no casualties were reported in the fire from 6:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters had difficulty putting off the fire that reached the fourth alarm due to small alleys.

City police investigator PO2 Francis Mark Cortez said 300 houses were destroyed and estimated damage to properties from the fire was placed at P1.5 million.

Related

comments