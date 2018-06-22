Army deploys additional troops for Marawi rehab

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Francis T. Wakefield

The Philippine Army yesterday deployed additional troops composed of 105 personnel of the 12th Civil-Military Operation “Kabukludan” Battalion and 25 all-female Hijab troopers as part of efforts to rebuild the war-torn Marawi City.



Army spokesperson and Public Affairs chief Lt. Col. Louie D. Villanueva said the troops were deployed in a simple send-off ceremony at the Col. Jesus Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

Villanueva said the troops will be placed under operational control of the Joint Task Force Ranao and assist in the rehabilitation of Marawi that suffered massive devastation from the five-month long battle between government forces and the Islamic State-inspired Maute Group last year.

“The 12th CMO Battalion which specializes in the conduct of civil affairs work and information support will provide assistance to JTF Ranao for the establishment of safe and secured environment to give way for the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation effort to be undertaken by Task Force Bangon Marawi,” Villanueva said.

“Moreover, the unit will also focus in addressing the recruitment and exploitation undertaken by remnants of the terrorist group espousing violent extremism,” he added.

Related

comments