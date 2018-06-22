Rains from LPA, ‘habagat’

By Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The prevailing southwest monsoon or “habagat” and the trough or extension of a low pressure area are bringing thunderstorms and rain showers over most parts of the country.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the trough of the LPA will bring light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

The LPA was estimated at 485 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan yesterday morning.

PAGASA warned residents living in low-lying areas in the Bicol region to be on alert for possible flooding.

