Wide open race for PSL title

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tomorrow

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

4 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs UA-UP

5 p.m. – Foton vs F2 Logistics

A wide open race is seen by many, including Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos, in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference that gets going tomorrow at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.



Delos Santos, the architect behind the Blaze Spikers’ title run in the season-opening Grand Prix last May, expressed guarded optimism in their bid to win a second straight crown, with nine other club teams, led by fierce rivals F2 Logistics and Foton, all determined to foil Petron’s ambitious plans.

“I really cannot determine which among them can stop us. But we are expecting that we will have a tougher grind this time because all of them are capable of beating us on any given day,” he said during the yesterday’s well-attended presser held at Hotel Amelie in Malate, Manila.

Still anchored by veterans Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Mika Reyes, Remy Palma, Carmela Tunay, Frances Molina and Rhea Dimaculangan, Petron is leaving nothing to chance as it welcomes Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons and Buding Duremdes back in its fold together with fresh recruit Ivana Agudo from Far Eastern University.

“Of course, it’s always great to have Sisi and Bernadeth on your side,” said Delos Santos, referring to the pair of collegiate standouts who made a successful title defense in the PSL Challenge Cup beach volleyball tourney last month.

Expected to stand in the way of the Blaze Spikers are the Cargo Movers, who will come in with additional weapons in La Salle standouts Kianna Dy, Dawn Macandili, Desiree Cheng, Tim Tiamzon and Michelle Cobb.

Prized tactician Ramil De Jesus, with 11 UAAP titles tucked under his belt as the Lady Spikers’ longtime mentor, will also make his much-awaited return to F2 Logistics, which will continue to draw solid contributions from mainstays Majoy Baron, Aby Marano, Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang and Cha Cruz.

Foton, a two-time Grand Prix champion, is also tipped to figure prominently as the reloaded Tornadoes will unveil a ‘Triple Tower’ in towering spikers Jaja Santiago and her elder sister, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, along with Ateneo middle blocker Bea De Leon.

“We have more materials right now and it’s just a matter of maximizing the potential of each and everyone in our team,” said Foton coach Rommel Abella, who will also have the likes of national pool members Maika Ortiz, CJ Rosario and Gen Casugod at his disposal.

Related

comments