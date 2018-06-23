BanKo tossers eye playoff

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – PLDT vs Air Force

2 p.m. – PetroGazz vs Iriga-Navy

4 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs BaliPure

6:30 p.m. – Tacloban vs Pocari-PAF

BanKo-Perlas, Pocari-Air Force, and PetroGazz try to strengthen their respective bids for the remaining two semifinal berths today when they battle separate foes in the 2018 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Perlas Spikers collide with the BaliPure-NU Water Defenders at 4 p.m., with the former going for at least a playoff.

The Lady Jet Spikers, on the other hand, tangle with the Tacloban Fighting Warays at 6:30 p.m., and the Angels square off with the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragon at 2 p.m. in the penultimate playdate of the round-robin quarterfinals.

BanKo-Perlas totes a 3-0 slate followed by Pocari and PetroGazz with 3-1 and 2-1 records, respectively.

The Perlas Spikers will bank anew on Thai import Jutarat Montripila after exploding for 37 points in the team’s five-set win over Iriga-Navy last Wednesday, while help will also come from Lakia Bright, Amy Ahomiro and Jem Ferrer.

Against Tacloban, Pocari-Air Force needs more firepower from Myla Pablo, Madeline Palmer and Arielle Love while PetroGazz hopes to come out rejuvenated from a week-long respite with Olena Lymareva-Flink and Anastasiia Trach in front of their assault.

Creamline and PayMaya took the first two Final Four berths by topping the single round elims.

In men’s play, PLDT and Air Force, meanwhile, dispute the No. 3 spot in the semis in men’s division as they tangle at 10 a.m.

