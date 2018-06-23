Cagers nail second win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Imus Sports Complex)

7 p.m. – Zamboanga vs Mandaluyong

9 p.m. – Imus vs General Santos City

Former pro Chito Jaime came up with a double-double performance as host Muntinlupa turned back Marikina, 85-76, on Thursday night for its second straight victory in the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Anta Datu Cup at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.



The 6-foot-4 Jaime, who last suited up for Kia Picanto, had 19 points and 10 rebounds on top of four assists and a block to help the Cagers wipe out an early 13-point deficit and dominate the Shoemasters in the middle quarters.

Undersized center Felix Apreku dominated the paint and finished with a game-high 16 rebounds, 12 of them on the

offensive end, while Don Reverente, Ryan Costelo and Allan Mangahas teamed up for 38 points off the bench as Muntinlupa, the bridesmaid finisher in the inaugural season, seized the solo lead in the North Division.

Earlier, Alab Pilipinas stalwart Oping Sumalinog and Mark Montuano delivered strong numbers as Bacoor made a stirring debut with a 76-71 win over fellow newcomer Cebu City.

The 6-foot-2 Sumalinog showed the way offensively with 22 points, highlighted by a crucial lay-up for a 74-70 lead with 48 seconds left, while Montuano collected 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Strikers displayed enough poise to upend the Sharks in a nervy finish.

