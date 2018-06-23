Duterte awards slain police chief, 10 wounded soldiers

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte on Thursday posthumously conferred the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Kalasag to Mallig, Isabela police chief Senior Insp. Michael Angelo Tubaña who was killed during a drug operation over the weekend.



Duterte also extended his condolences to Tubaña’s wife during his wake at the Conference Room of the Isabela Police Provincial Office in Baligatan, Ilagan City.

Before leaving the wake, Duterte gave his last salute to Tubaña.

Following the wake, Duterte proceeded to the Camp Melchor F. dela Cruz Station Hospital in Ilagan to visit and award the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Kampilan to 10 soldiers wounded in action.

They are Sergeants Michael A. Ammadang and Frezer H. Ma-anao, Corporals Randy M. Puyao, Maurin Paul B. Garan, Melvin A. Gines, and Jeronimo S. Tongdo, Privates First Class Eliezer P. Obiasca, Michael C. Valdez, and Renny Boy S. Himiwat, and Private Jonejone D. Punghan.

Duterte visited the soldiers to show how much he cares for every military and police personnel.

He reiterated that he would not allow them to go to jail as long as they are doing their duties.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Kalasag is awarded to individuals who lost their lives as a direct result of their participation in an activity pursuant to a campaign or advocacy of the President.

The Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Kampilan is conferred by the President to recognize the exemplary service of government workers and private individuals who are wounded, injured, or suffered great loss of property for their participation in the advocacy of the President.

