Foton vs F2 in explosive PSL opening

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

4 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs UA-UP

6 p.m. – Foton vs F2 Logistics

Title favorites F2 Logistics and Foton clash in what promises to be an explosive encounter today as the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference gets going at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Considered by many as the major threat to reigning Grand Prix champion Petron’s back-to-back bid, the Cargo Movers and the Tornadoes collide in the main match at 6 p.m., both determined to make an early statement about their title intentions.

Following an Indonesian-inspired opening ceremonies at 3 p.m, United Auctioneers-University of the Philippines makes its much-anticipated debut against regular league member Generika-Ayala in the initial offering at 4 p.m.

Star spiker Tots Carlos, however, won’t be around for the Lady Maroons since she will miss the rest of the conference after sustaining a shin injury that needs at least eight weeks to recover.

But UA-UP head coach Godfrey Okumu remains optimistic that Carlos’ loss will be the gain of other Lady Maroons, especially Ayel Estranero and Jessma Ramos who will play their first club league outside the UAAP.

Underrated hitter Isa Molde is also in for a bigger role with the Lady Maroons as she gets the chance to prove her true worth after getting limited minutes with Foton in the season-opening Grand Prix.

All eyes, however, will be on the early clash of the titans.

The Cargo Movers, foiled by the Blaze Spikers in the Grand Prix, will bring in the core of UAAP champion La Salle, led by Kianna Dy, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron, Michelle Cobb, Desiree Cheng and Tin Tiamzon, while veterans Aby Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Ara Galang and Cha Cruz are back for another tour of duty.

F2 Logistics’ assistant coach Noel Orcollo admitted that there’s pressure going into the conference, especially after making it to the Grand Prix finals for two consecutive years.

Meanwhile, the Tornadoes tapped the chief rival of the Lady Spikers in former Ateneo Lady Eagles’ prized middle blocker Bea de Leon. She will join a loaded frontline composed of Jaja Santiago, Dindin Manabat, CJ Rosario, Maika Ortiz, and Gen Casugod, making the Tornadoes the league’s tallest squad.

