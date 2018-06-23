Lawyer, security guard gunned down

By Nel B. Andrade and Madelynne Dominguez

CAINTA, Rizal – A 62-year-old lawyer and a security guard were fatally shot by four unidentified gunmen in a subdivision yesterday morning in this town.



Reports from the Rizal Police Provincial Office identified the victims as lawyer Joey Galit and security guard Jesus Matero.

Investigation showed that Galit and his wife were onboard their silver Subaru Wagon and about to reach the gate of Apple Village 1 when the suspects shot their vehicle.

Mateo witnessed the incident and tried to stop the suspects but was shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital where they were both declared dead. Galit’s wife was unharmed.

The suspects fled on foot after the incident.

Rizal police director Senior Supt. Lou Evangelista has formed a Special Investigation Task Group to look into the motive and the suspects in the killing.

