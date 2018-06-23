Marian swears by ‘resident’ director

By Nestor Cuartero

BOW KAY DINGDONG: GMA’s leading actress may be known for being feisty, yet she considers her husband, Dingdong Dantes, “the director” both at home and at work.

Marian Rivera recently had the opportunity to be directed by her husband in the first anniversary episode of “Tadhana,” a weekly drama anthology she hosts under the network’s Public Affairs’ department.

“Tadhana’s” anniversary special airs today after “Contessa.”

It tells the story of Jackie, an OFW who endured working for abusive bosses in Bahrain to provide for her family.

The episode co-stars Jackie Lou Blanco, Emilio Garcia, and Lotlot de Leon.

RESIDENT DIRECTOR: Marian was thrilled when a reporter noted that in an interview, Dingdong expressed love and admiration for her after working together in the TV drama.

Dingdong was quoted thus: “I saw a different kind of actress, a different kind of Marian. Mas na-appreciate ko siya bilang artista, bilang tao, nanay, dahil ganu’n siya kaseryoso sa kanyang trabaho.”

For an entire year, “Tadhana” has shared inspiring stories of OFWs overcoming challenges to help their families.

Marian expressed disbelief in the show’s longevity.

“Hindi naman ako talaga sanay mag-host ng mga ganitong programa.”

Meanwhile, this Sunday on “Amazing Earth,” Dingdong takes us on amazing adventures across the nation and around the world with stories from the award-winning BBC nature documentary, “Planet Earth II.”

In “OFW si Mister, OFW si Misis” a husband Buller’s Albatross in New Zealand desperately waits for his wife to arrive so they can start building their family.

Neighbouring sea birds in the island of Seychelles are scourged by a killer tree that victimizes their young in “Biktima!”

It’s red crabs versus yellow ants in “Ubusan ng Lahi,” set in the exotic, far-flung Christmas Island!

In “Mga Anak ng Bulkan,” chinstrap penguins try to make the most out of life in Zavadozski Island, an active volcano where boiling lava continue to shape the land.

NEW ON CABLE: Two new love stories – “My Fairy Tail Love Story” and “Meet Me in St. Gallen” are showing on SKY Movies.

In “My Fairy Tail Love Story,” Janella Salvador turns into a mermaid after causing ruin to sea corals.

Meanwhile, Bela Padilla and Carlo Aquino play strangers brought together time and again, as if by destiny, in “Meet Me in St. Gallen,” shot in Switzerland.

