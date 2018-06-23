More than 90 ‘tambays’ rounded up

By Kate Javier

More than 90 ordinance violators were apprehended during simultaneous anti-criminality operations in the northern part of Metro Manila starting Thursday night up to Friday morning as part of President Duterte’s order to get rid of “tambays” or people loitering on streets.



Northern Police District (NPD) director Chief Superintendent Gregorio Limsaid at least 98 violators of laws and city ordinances were apprehended in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela (CAMANAVA).

Of the total apprehended violators, 55 came from Valenzuela, eight of whom were minors who violated curfew hours; and the rest were arrested for drinking liquor, smoking, and being shirtless in public places. In Caloocan, 19 violators were brought to police station for being half-naked and drinking in public while nine minors were rescued.

