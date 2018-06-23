P1-M shabu seized in Bacolod buy-bust

By PNA

BACOLOD CITY – The police here seized more than P1-million worth of suspected shabu from a 31-year-old woman in a buy-bust operation at her residence Thursday in Charito Heights, Barangay Granada, this city.



Police identified the suspect as Myla Velano, a newly identified drug personality considered a high-value target.

Velano was arrested by the City Drug Enforcement Unit headed by assistant team leader Insp. Adrian James Albaytar.

Seized from the suspect were 17 sachets of shabu weighing about 85 grams, a weighing scale, and the P2,000 marked money.

Albaytar said that the shabu seized from the suspect arrived earlier Thursday and she started to distribute some of them before her arrest.

Aside from here, she also supplies her contacts in the adjacent cities of Talisay and Silay.

Velano’s husband is serving a drug sentence at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

She is detained at the Bacolod police Station 5 and is facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

