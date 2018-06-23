PBA: GlobalPort stays alive

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Pringle fires 50 points

By JONAS TERRADO

Game Today

(Calasiao, Pangasinan)

5 p.m. – San Miguel vs NLEX

Stanley Pringle scored a career-high 50 points, becoming the first local player to hit the half-century mark in 14 years, as GlobalPort all but put an end to Columbian’s quarterfinal ambition with a 133-115 victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Pringle didn’t let his foot off the gas pedal as he made 18-of-30 shots spiked by nine triples to lead the Batang Pier to a stirring recovery from a 28-point defeat to the Phoenix Fuel Masters two nights ago.

The member of the Philippine team in the recent FIBA 3×3 World Cup capped off his splendid show by hitting 13 points in the fourth quarter, including back-to-back threes at one stretch for the first 50-point game by a local since Asi Taulava dropped 51 for Talk ’N Text in May 2014.

It looked like Pringle will fall short of completing the rare feat, until a Columbian turnover allowed him to score an uncontested dunk with less than 51 seconds left, much to the delight of the GlobalPort players, coaches and supporters.

“Tonight was Stanley’s show. Parang ako lang nung college,” said GlobalPort coach Pido Jarencio, who as a UAAP player dropped 50 for University of Santo Tomas in 1982.

Pringle, however, seems to be more satisfied with getting the Batang Pier back on winning track than savoring his brilliance.

“Honestly, I don’t care about the 50 points. I’d rather get to the playoffs and do something in the playoffs,” the flashy guard said.

GlobalPort moved to solo fifth place at 5-5, boosting its chances of making the quarterfinals of the midseason conference.

Pringle also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 41 minutes while import Malcolm White had 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Batang Pier.

Jonathan Grey and Sean Anthony added 16 and 12 points, respectively, for GlobalPort, which needs to beat Barangay Ginebra San Miguel on July 6 to assure its place in the last eight.

Meantime, the defending champions San Miguel Beermen aim for their fifth win in six outings when they face the NLEX Road Warriors in Calasiao, Pangasinan in today’s Petron Saturday Special match.

GLOBALPORT 133 – Pringle 50, White 28, Grey 16, Anthony 12, Tautuaa 8, Guinto 5, Taha 4, Espinas 4, Elorde 3, Javelona 3, Teng 0.

COLUMBIAN 115 – Fields 26, Camson 24, King 21, McCarthy 21, Khobuntin 11, Celda 5, Cahilig 3, Ababou 2, Tubid 2, Corpuz 0, Escoto 0.

Quarters: 25-29; 66-56; 96-88; 133-115.

Related

comments