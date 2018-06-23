Rafa Nanilat

By Johnny Decena

Bukas na gaganapin ang “3rd Leg Imported/Local Challenge Race” sa pagbabalik ng mga karera this weekend sa San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.



Set to be disputed at the most popular distance of 1,600 meters or one mile, the entries here are B.U. Tecson’s Shoo In, N.O. Morales’ Truly Ponti, M.S. Habla’s Un Kantar, W.T. Tan’s Weemissjerre, and S.C. Stockfarm’s Inc.’s Hitting Spree.

Sponsored by Philracom, the winner here gets P300,000 while second to fourth placer shall receive P112,500, P62,500, and P25,000, respectively plus P15,000 to the breeder of the winning horse.

We have nine races today and 12 races tomorrow.

Sa mga hindi nakadalo sa pakarera ng Metro Turf noong Huwebes, ang WTA, Pick-6, Pick-5 at Pick-4 ay nagbigay ng P5,907.80, P3,075.20, P1,862.40 at P131.40, ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod.

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 7, ay sina Dikoridik Koridak, Hold On, Rafa, Brennero, Purging Line, Rain Rain Go Away at Beastmode or combinations 3-6-2-5-5-1-7.

Ang 3rd leg ng Triple Crown Stakes Race ay itatanghal na sa July 1 sa Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park pati na Philracom Hopeful Stake Race.

Nominadong magsisitakbo ay sina Box Office, Critical Moment, Disyembreasais, El Debarge, Goldsmith, Prosperity Speedmatic, Smart Candy, The Best Ever, Womderland at Victorious Colt.

Wala na tayong espasyo kaya good luck na muna… See you guys at our usual Samson’s Billiard and/or Obet dela Paz OTB at Marick, Cainta.

