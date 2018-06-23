  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Religious names

    June 23, 2018

    By Ronald Constantino

    HOLY FAMILY – Who among politicians has the most religious name?

    Former Vice President Jojo Binay, whose complete first name is Jejomar – for Jesus, Jose, Maria. Yes, the Holy Family.

    Susan Roces

    Showbiz figures with Maria – shortened to Mari – in their names include Jose Mari Chan, Jose Mari Yllana, Jose Mari Gonzalez (father of Tacloban Mayor Cristina G. Romualdez).

    Susan Roces is Jesusa Purificacion in real life.

    MARIAN – Manay Ichu Maceda is Maria Azucena.

    Grace Poe – Mary Grace.

    Baby Nebrida – Maria Luisa Fatima.

    Fatima (Portugal) is where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three children.

    Others with Marian names:

    The Romulo sisters – Lupe (Guadalupe, Mexico), Mons (Montserrat, Spain), Berna (Bernadette, the poor girl in Lourdes, France, where the Blessed Mother had an apparition.

    Inday Badiday – Lourdes Jimenez.

    Margie Moran – Maria Margarita.

    Charo Santos – Maria Rosario.

    In 1974, the Bb. Pilipinas-Universe was Guada (short for Guadalupe) Sanchez.

    In old Hollywood there was the “Mexican Spitfire” Lupe (also short for Guadalupe) Velez.

    Kris Aquino – Kristine Bernadette.

    Another Bernadette is the newscaster, Sembrano-Aguinaldo.

    ANGELS – Lead by Angel Locsin, followed by Angelica Panganiban and Angelika de la Cruz.

    Angeli – Pangilinan-Valenciano, Bayani.

    The children of Boyet de Leon and Sandy Andolong are named after angels: Miguel, Rafael, Gabriel, Mariel.

    The three daughters of Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz have variations of Angel as first names.

