Religious names

By Ronald Constantino
HOLY FAMILY – Who among politicians has the most religious name?
Former Vice President Jojo Binay, whose complete first name is Jejomar – for Jesus, Jose, Maria. Yes, the Holy Family.
Showbiz figures with Maria – shortened to Mari – in their names include Jose Mari Chan, Jose Mari Yllana, Jose Mari Gonzalez (father of Tacloban Mayor Cristina G. Romualdez).
Susan Roces is Jesusa Purificacion in real life.
•
MARIAN – Manay Ichu Maceda is Maria Azucena.
Grace Poe – Mary Grace.
Baby Nebrida – Maria Luisa Fatima.
Fatima (Portugal) is where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three children.
Others with Marian names:
The Romulo sisters – Lupe (Guadalupe, Mexico), Mons (Montserrat, Spain), Berna (Bernadette, the poor girl in Lourdes, France, where the Blessed Mother had an apparition.
Inday Badiday – Lourdes Jimenez.
Margie Moran – Maria Margarita.
Charo Santos – Maria Rosario.
In 1974, the Bb. Pilipinas-Universe was Guada (short for Guadalupe) Sanchez.
In old Hollywood there was the “Mexican Spitfire” Lupe (also short for Guadalupe) Velez.
Kris Aquino – Kristine Bernadette.
Another Bernadette is the newscaster, Sembrano-Aguinaldo.
•
ANGELS – Lead by Angel Locsin, followed by Angelica Panganiban and Angelika de la Cruz.
Angeli – Pangilinan-Valenciano, Bayani.
The children of Boyet de Leon and Sandy Andolong are named after angels: Miguel, Rafael, Gabriel, Mariel.
The three daughters of Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz have variations of Angel as first names.