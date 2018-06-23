Religious names

By Ronald Constantino

HOLY FAMILY – Who among politicians has the most religious name?

Former Vice President Jojo Binay, whose complete first name is Jejomar – for Jesus, Jose, Maria. Yes, the Holy Family.



Showbiz figures with Maria – shortened to Mari – in their names include Jose Mari Chan, Jose Mari Yllana, Jose Mari Gonzalez (father of Tacloban Mayor Cristina G. Romualdez).

Susan Roces is Jesusa Purificacion in real life.

MARIAN – Manay Ichu Maceda is Maria Azucena.

Grace Poe – Mary Grace.

Baby Nebrida – Maria Luisa Fatima.

Fatima (Portugal) is where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to three children.

Others with Marian names:

The Romulo sisters – Lupe (Guadalupe, Mexico), Mons (Montserrat, Spain), Berna (Bernadette, the poor girl in Lourdes, France, where the Blessed Mother had an apparition.

Inday Badiday – Lourdes Jimenez.

Margie Moran – Maria Margarita.

Charo Santos – Maria Rosario.

In 1974, the Bb. Pilipinas-Universe was Guada (short for Guadalupe) Sanchez.

In old Hollywood there was the “Mexican Spitfire” Lupe (also short for Guadalupe) Velez.

Kris Aquino – Kristine Bernadette.

Another Bernadette is the newscaster, Sembrano-Aguinaldo.

ANGELS – Lead by Angel Locsin, followed by Angelica Panganiban and Angelika de la Cruz.

Angeli – Pangilinan-Valenciano, Bayani.

The children of Boyet de Leon and Sandy Andolong are named after angels: Miguel, Rafael, Gabriel, Mariel.

The three daughters of Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz have variations of Angel as first names.

