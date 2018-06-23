Revilla’s cellphone confiscated after posting selfie on Facebook

By MARTIN A. SADONGDONG

A selfie of detained former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. posted on his Facebook account prompted the police to conduct a surprise inspection in his detention cell inside the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s custodial center in Quezon City and confiscate his mobile phone Thursday night.



Senior Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr., PNP spokesperson, confirmed that a team from the Headquarters Support Service (HSS), the unit in-charge of the PNP Custodial Center, conducted the spot inspection after Revilla posted on his Facebook account a selfie in commemoration of his fourth year anniversary in jail.

“A cellphone was confiscated from Sen Bong Revilla last night after a swift inspection made by the Headquarters Support Service – a unit that has supervision over Camp Crame Custodial Center,” Durana said.

Apparently, Revilla wanted to give an update on his life to his Facebook followers.

Durana said an investigation will be conducted by the HSS in order to determine how Revilla managed to sneak in a cellphone inside his cell, which he said was a breach of regulations.

“The ax will fall where it should the moment an investigation clearly established culpability of any personnel,” Durana added.

Revilla posted the selfie at 12:13 p.m. with a caption that read: “Today is exactly my 4th year in prison. This is 4 years away from my family; missing out on the milestones of my children’s lives; 4 long years that I can no longer get back.”

“May mga panahon na dumating sa akin na talagang gusto ko na sumuko. Pagod na rin po ako. Pagod na pagod na…

Ganunpaman, higit akong kumukuha ng lakas ng loob sa inyo at ibayong tiwala sa Panginoon na matatapos rin naman lahat ng ito,” he said.

The selfie has since been deleted from Revilla’s Facebook account.

Revilla was arrested in 2014 for his alleged involvement in the multi-million peso pork barrel scam.

