SBC star sees rough sailing

By Jerome Lagunzad

As far San Beda playmaker Robert Bolick is concerned, the Red Lions should head back to the NCAA jungle with more sharpened teeth and claws as most of their usual preys are determined to determined to end their reign at all cost.



“I feel this will be the toughest season for us,” said the 6-foot-1 guard, wary that last year’s losing finalists, the Lyceum Pirates, and archrivals Letran Knights among others are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to shatter the Red Lions’ lofty ‘three-peat’ hopes.

“Most of our rivals, especially Lyceum and Letran, have greatly improved their rosters and they will likely give us a harder time this year. For sure, they want to get back at us and prevent us from winning a third straight title.”

Bolick sure knows where he is coming from.

The Pirates, led by reigning league MVP CJ Perez, redeemed themselves by capturing the PCCL title at the expense of the Red Lions last February and the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup crown under the colors of Zarks’ Burgers last May.

The Knights, the only group aside from the Red Lions who hoisted the coveted seniors cage title in this decade back in 2015, have bolstered their ranks with the addition of solid recruits Bonbon Batiller, Christian Fajarito and Larry Muyang.

For now, the Ormoc City, Leyte pride still has some precious time to bask in the glow of the Red Lions’ sustained success which earned him the Collegiate Player of the Year honors, the first NCAA cager ever to gain such distinction.

“I didn’t expect this, but I’m very, very proud to have this one. It only means that you guys really loves me that much,” said Bolick in jest during the annual rites held at The Bayleaf Hotel in Intramuros, Manila last Thursday night.

