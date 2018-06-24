Restaurant kicks out WH press secretary

WASHINGTON (AFP) – A Virginia restaurant was inundated with reviews from both ends of the political spectrum Saturday after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said its owner asked her to leave because of her job.



On Friday, a Facebook user claiming to be a waiter at The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia – around 112 kilometers southwest of Charlottesville – said he served Sanders “for a total of two minutes” before she and her party were asked to leave.

His post went viral when Brennan Gilmore, a musician, activist, and former US diplomat, uploaded a screenshot to Twitter alongside an image of a handwritten note which read “86 – Sara Huckabee Sanders,” supposedly from the restaurant.

To “86” someone is a slang term meaning to refuse to serve a customer.

“Last night, I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,” Sanders tweeted on Saturday, confirming the incident.

“Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

Chef-owner Stephanie Wilkinson said that politics were especially explosive in her small town which voted against Trump in a county that did not.

Given her own moral position that the spokeswoman serves in an “inhumane and unethical” administration, Wilkinson told The Washington Post, she could not accept a defender of the President’s “cruelest policies.”

