F2 Logistics rips Foton; Generika wins

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Cocolife vs Cherrylume-UE

6 p.m. – Smart-Army vs Sta. Lucia Realty

F2 Logistics made quick work of Foton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-14, Saturday at the start of the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.



The Cargo Movers, boosted by the return of several La Salle standouts, turned what was billed as a tight match into a one-sided affair, needing just an hour and 15 minutes to get the job done over the listless Tornadoes.

Kim Dy tallied 10 points, highlighted by three blocks, while Ara Galang and Cha Cruz-Behag combined for 17 points for the Logistics.

Jaja Santiago led Foton with 12 points, but the rest of her teammates, including prized recruit Bea De Leon, groped for form.

“I think it’s a very big factor to have them back. The team is complete and we are really enjoying playing with each other. We really know that there’s great chemistry inside and even outside the court,” said Cruz-Behag, referring to the La Salle standouts.

Earlier, Generika-Ayala spoiled the debut of newcomer United Auctioneers-University of the Philippines, 25-22, 25-9, 23-25, 25-16.

Skipper Angeli Araneta sizzled with 26 points, built around 23 kills, two blocks and an ace, while Patty Orendain tallied 18 points, 16 of them off hits, and added 20 digs as the Lifesavers recovered from a fourth set meltdown.

