Sarah Lahbati ‘very happy’ as CA junks GMA-7’s case against her

By NEIL RAMOS

Sarah Lahbati is happy that the Court of Appeals (CA) has affirmed its decision to scrap the breach of contract case filed in court against her by her former home network, GMA-7.



This is according to her legal counsel, Marie Garduque, who told ABS-CBN News Friday, “I already relayed to her the decision of the Court of Appeals, and she is very happy that all the cases of GMA against her have been dismissed.”

Lahbati, Garduque said, is currently in Geneva, Switzerland along with Richard Gutierrez and their two boys for a vacation.

“She would like to thank her family and fans who never left her along the way,” Garduque added.

The civil case for breach of contract was originally filed before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court in 2013 by GMA-7, seeking P8.5 million in damages from Lahbati.

It was dismissed on the RTC level, prompting the network to bring it to the CA.

Lahbati still has a collection case against GMA-7 concerning unpaid talent fees.

“She will testify in court when she returns,” Garduque said.

Lahbati gained notice in 2010 after winning on GMA-7’s talent search show, “StarStruck.”

She has since signed with Viva Artists Agency.

